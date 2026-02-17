In our youth-oriented society, recognising the great works of our senior citizens is an important reminder of the amazing achievements of so many of our respected elders.

To help in this goal, those who reside in the Dubbo state electorate are being encouraged to nominate worthy candidates for the NSW Seniors Festival Local Senior of the Year Awards.

The awards specifically celebrate the tremendous contributions seniors make within our community, year-in, year-out, local MP Dugald Saunders explained.

“If you know a senior who helps make our community a better place through volunteering, innovation or supporting friends and family, now is the time to nominate them for recognition,” Mr Saunders said.

“We are very fortunate to have so many seniors within the Dubbo electorate who are generous with their time, energy and commitment,” he added.

The award, Mr Saunders believes, is one of the few times in our society dedicated to highlighting the efforts and input of one of our most unrecognised and resilient cohorts.

Nominations are now open for the awards program, and winners of the Local Achievement Awards will be announced during the NSW Seniors Festival which runs from March 2–15.

To nominate a senior, download a form from the website, go to Mr Saunder’s office to collect a printed form, or send an email and request a digital form. Nominations close on February 20.