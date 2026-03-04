Each fortnight, a welcoming group of crafters gathers at the Dubbo Gospel Chapel in South Dubbo.

Aptly named "Coffee, Craft and Chat," the group brings together people of different ages and backgrounds who share a love of creativity and social connection.

Organiser Anne has been attending for over 10 years, since the group was first established by original co-ordinator Beth Walker. Dubbo Photo News caught up with the friendly group during a recent meeting, where some members were busy creating delightful sock people while others enjoyed colouring.

Ninety-four-year-old Shirley was happy to simply join in for a chat. Each fortnight, the morning starts with a cuppa, a bible reading and a prayer. Then different creations are constructed with ideas stemming for the group's members.

The group expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Dubbo Gospel Chapel for generously providing a space to gather and to Dubbo Photo News for publicising Coffee, Craft and Chat" in their diary pages.

Members say the group offers much more than craft.

“The Diary pages allowed me to find this group, and make friends when I first moved to Dubbo," one member said.

“I only joined two weeks ago. It is lovely. Such a great little place!” another member revealed.

“It is always welcoming here. We have respect for one another and I love it! We have some goodies for morning tea, and we are always making something new!” another member added.

New members are welcome to come along! For more details see the group under Recurring (Multiple Days) in Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.