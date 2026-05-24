Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Stations 284 Delroy and 280 Dubbo welcomed the public for their 2026 NSW Annual Open Day on Saturday, May 9.

With near perfect weather, good family numbers attended both stations, enjoying the sausage sizzle at Dubbo Fire Station and three demonstrations at Delroy Fire Station.

With plenty of giveaways, sharing the all-important family fire safety information and answering the many questions – especially from the kidlets – the most popular activity was getting behind the wheel and getting that photograph with the firies!

Well done to all involved and congratulations to the local crews.