Sound, fury, heat, and light of competitive drag racing might seem an incongruous setting for the good folk of Wellington Lions Club, but that’s exactly where they’ll be this weekend!

The Wello Lions catering van is to be in the thick of it, serving steak sandwiches, bacon and egg rolls, sausage sandwiches, and drinks at Dubbo City Car Club’s Sunday, May 24, “Mayhem at Bodangora” event.

The action on the track (or runway, as it were) will bring the “raw adrenaline” of 1/8th of mile (200 metres) “no prep” drag racing to the Bodangora Airstrip on the day.

“Experience high-powered street-style racing where traction is limited and skill makes the difference,” the promotion for the event hyped.

“Located via Wellington on Goolma Road, this is grassroots motorsport at its most intense, with a mix of tough street cars and purpose-built machines going head-to-head down the strip,” it continued. “Vroom, Vroom!”

In a more sedate setting for the local Lions, the club is also doing good work helping distribute copies of your favourite free newspaper, Dubbo Photo News, that are available outside their pre-loved book shop in Warne Street from each Thursday to Saturday from 10–2pm.

In good news for locals getting set for some good reading over winter; during the whole of May, the store is holding a half-price sale on all non-fiction works as well as a 10CD/DVD sale for $10!

“That means some books are only $1 each; with all money raised this month going to the Australian Lions Childhood Cancer Research Foundation,” a club spokesperson said.

“You can also drop-off your unwanted glasses (spectacles) and used stamps there for recycling/reusing for other Lions charities s well,” they added.