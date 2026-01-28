The Dubbo Australia Day event was held on Sunday, January 25 at Victoria Park with the hard work of community members recognised during the morning ceremony.

Dubbo Regional Council Mayor Josh Black welcomed residents to the event.

“Australia Day is an opportunity to honour our past, celebrate our achievements and look forward to the future we are building together in the best country in the world.

“It's a time to reflect on our nation’s rich history, its diverse culture and the values that unite us as Australians,” Cr Black said.

The event was emceed by Cr Jennifer Cowley OAM, while Cr Pam Wells provided a Welcome to Country which was followed by an address from Dubbo’s Australia Day Ambassador, Katie Quach.

During the ceremony, eight outstanding citizens were recognised as Dubbo’s 2026 Australia Day award recipients.

Susanne Gavenlock was announced as the 2026 Citizen of the Year. Sue was nominated for the award in recognition of her exceptional commitment to the Dubbo community, especially for her tireless work as President of the non-profit Pink Angels Inc.

In 2011, Sue was one of the founding members of Pink Angels Inc – together with five other women – and now remains the only foundation member still active within the charity which arose from the perceived need to provide practical assistance to women and men who are trying to navigate surgery and treatment following a diagnosis of breast cancer.

Pauline McAllister was announced as Dubbo’s Senior Citizen of the Year. One of Dubbo’s most prolific volunteers, Pauline has devoted almost four decades of continuous service to the communities of Dubbo and the western region through a range of volunteer roles involving the Dubbo Show Society, becoming the show's first ever female patron; the Royal Flying Doctor Service Dubbo Support Group, and Dubbo Rotary’s annual Michael Egan Memorial Book Fair.

Aria Bernard was recognised as Dubbo’s Young Citizen of the Year for her outstanding sporting achievements across multiple disciplines as well as volunteering in the community and giving back, through her leadership and ability to mentor younger students. She volunteered at the Dubbo Stampede in 2024 and contributed to the Dream Night at the zoo, supporting children with disabilities and chronic illnesses.

Ian Crafter was announced as the 2026 Sportsperson of the Year. The 70-year-old quiet achiever has been involved in Ironman events since 2011 when he signed up for his very first event. Since then, he has completed 25 Ironman events and in 2024 he was awarded Ironman Legend at Busselton, WA, referring to his achievement of significant milestones and special recognition for completing 10 Ironman Events at Busselton alone at the time. He was also instrumental in helping Mirriam Morris establish parkrun in Dubbo in 2015 and was one of the driving forces behind the start-up of the Dubbo Stampede.

Miley Shipp has been recognised as the Young Sportsperson of the Year. A proud Indigenous athlete who is also sports captain at Dubbo College Senior Campus, Miley's dedication, leadership and outstanding sporting achievements have made her a remarkable role model for her peers and community. Miley represented NSW in the Indigenous State of Origin Soccer team, and competed internationally in the Borneo Cup, Malaysia, in Spain with the Sydney Allstars, and in England and France during December and January with the Western Sydney Wanderers.

Steven Mudford was recognised with the Services to Sport Award. He coordinates and supports countless speed shear and sports shear competitions at agricultural shows

around NSW and Australia. He is tireless, passionate and humble and well respected throughout the local and global shearing sport industry.

Angelina Perera received the Services to the Arts Award for her outstanding commitment to volunteer service and dedication to the performing arts. She has been learning

and practicing a variety of cultural dance styles over the last decade along with sharing her artistic talents through the violin.

The Community Group of the Year Award went to Dubbo's famous Sing Out Choir. Formed over two years ago, when it was discovered that something changed for individuals living with dementia when music was played, the group is about having fun, enjoying the company of others, ensuring people feel relaxed and feeling a part of their local community. The therapeutic influence of music could stimulate memories when hearing familiar melodies: people who had forgotten words remembered lyrics, and those who had withdrawn into silence began to sing. Laughter, movement, and joy replaced isolation and sadness.

Cr Black expressed his honour in presenting the awards to the recipients and extended his gratitude for their contributions to the community.

“I want to thank all the Australia Day Award recipients for their dedication to the Dubbo community. Their expertise, experience, and commitment greatly enhance the quality of life here,” Cr Black said.

The Dubbo Australia Day event also saw 19 new residents welcomed to the region following the official citizenship ceremony.

• See more photos on page 24 of the Jan 29 edition of Dubbo Photo News, online and in print.