Geurie author Angie White is celebrating the publication of her first picture book earlier this year – and there’s much more to come.

Writing as Angela Hotham, Angie’s new book “Amelia Minnie and the Secret Fairies” is a 40-page work released by Starfish Bay Publishing.

Beautifully illustrated by prize-winning artist Isabella Misso Branca, who lives in Italy, the story follows young Amelia Minnie on a magical adventure when she discovers fairies hiding in her garden, keeping their existence a secret so she can continue to return for more adventures with them.

Creativity comes easily to 60-year-old Angie, a freelance journalist with the Western Plains App and Australian Working Stock Dog Magazine, and a retired dance teacher who has recently also turned her attention to another love, photography.

Relocating from Nyngan to a property situated near Geurie about 18 months ago, Angie has turned her passion for words to good use. A second adventure involving Amelia Minnie, the character inspired by her own niece Amelia, will also be published by Starfish Bay in the near future.

Having spent her childhood chasing fairies in her mum’s garden, it was easy for Angie to write about them in her beautiful new picture book.

“Fairies are everywhere. You just need to go look for them,” she told Dubbo Photo News.

“The message is, just seek and find, and you'll always find magic,” Angie added.

“It's just about a little girl who's looking for magic when she wakes up and she finds it with her friends and brother. And, you know, that's pretty much what I like in a story.”

The married mum of three adult children is also a proud grandma. Her grandkids are a little young to read the book themselves right now but they enjoy having someone read to them and follow along with the gorgeous illustrations, Angie said.

Her husband Gary and family are also very proud of Angie’s success, and feature in the book in different ways as characters, she said.

A formal launch for the book hasn’t taken place yet. Sadly, Angie’s father was diagnosed with a serious illness not long ago, and she has put aside everything to help care for him.

When she does get around to launching the book, she hopes the community will join her in celebrating the magic that she believes is all around us – if we only look for it.

“I just wanted to create a magical story that could prompt young kids’ imaginations and make them gasp and go, ‘Oh!’ That was my aim,” Angie concluded.

While the newly-published author is learning to navigate the wild world of self-promotion, she is active on social media and a website to promote her writing is in the works.

“Amelia Minnie and the Secret Fairies” by Angela Hotham is available direct from the publisher and various bookshops, as well as local libraries. If you can’t find the book in your local bookshop or library, ask the staff to order it in for you. In doing so, you will support an Australian author and publisher.

In the meantime, look out for the next Amelia Minnie adventure, coming soon!