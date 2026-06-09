A bedside support program at Ronald McDonald House Central West NSW is making a meaningful difference for families with sick and premature children at Dubbo Hospital, with more than 1780 families supported since its launch in October 2024.

The Hospitality Cart program provides free essential and comfort items to families staying with children in the paediatric ward and special care nursery.

Operated by a dedicated team of volunteers, the bedside service delivers toiletries, refreshments, non-perishable food, snacks, activity books, games, reading books, hand-knitted blankets and handmade teddy bear directly to families in need.

The initiative is part of the Ronald McDonald House mission to help families stay together during some of life’s most challenging moments.

“Our essential services wrap families with care, enabling them to stay together, stay strong and stay connected to everyday life, so they can focus on what matters most – caring for their ill or injured child,” the organisation said.

Since the first volunteer shift, community members have contributed more than 800 volunteer hours to the growing program. The organisation is now encouraging more locals to join its passionate volunteer team at Dubbo Hospital.

Volunteers are asked to commit to at least one shift per month, although many choose to help weekly or fortnightly. Shifts are completed in pairs, making it an ideal opportunity to volunteer alongside a friend, family member or work colleague.

Flexible shift times are available from 10am to 12 noon or 4pm to 6pm, with shifts lasting between one and two hours.

With more volunteers coming on board, it is hoped the program will extend to cover more days and hours. Volunteers must be aged 18 years or older.

Community members can also support the hospitality cart through donations of essential items, with regular wish lists shared on social media.

Further information is available online at www.ronaldmcdonaldhousecwnsw.org.au/our-volunteers, or email Rebecca Walsh at rebecca.walsh@ronaldmcdonaldhouse.org.au.