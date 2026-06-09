What can you tell us about yourself? My name is Barsha Neupane. I am a Nepalese citizen and have been living in Australia for the past nine years. I moved to Australia at the age of 18 to pursue a nursing degree, which I completed in Sydney. After graduating, I relocated to Dubbo to begin my new graduate program at Dubbo Base Hospital and, since then, I have gained valuable clinical experience. Last year, I also began my journey as an aesthetic consultant in Laser Clinics Dubbo, which has allowed me to further develop my skills in patient care and aesthetics. I am passionate about continuous learning, building strong relationships, and growing both personally and professionally in my career.

Who or what was your inspiration growing up? My mother has always been my greatest inspiration growing up. She became a widow at the age of 18, yet she never gave up. As a single mother, she worked incredibly hard and showed remarkable strength and determination to give me a better future. I have seen her resilience through every challenge she faced, and her courage, sacrifices, and perseverance, have deeply shaped who I am today. She continues to inspire me to stay strong, work hard, and never give up no matter what life brings.

What advice would you give your younger self? To be kind to yourself and to learn to “let go”. Not everything needs to be controlled, and not every situation is meant to stay with you. Trust your journey, focus on what you can change, and allow yourself to grow through both the good and the difficult moments. Every experience, whether good or challenging, helps shape who you become. I would also remind myself to focus on personal growth, value relationships, and enjoy the journey instead of worrying too much about the future, which I still do! Haha!

Do you have any pets? I currently don’t have any pets, but I love dogs — especially small dogs like mini-poodles and I would really like to have one in the future — once I can convince my partner!

What is your favourite thing to cook? My favourite thing to cook is momo. Cooking momo (savoury dumplings) is both relaxing and rewarding for me, especially when sharing it with family and friends. I also enjoy it even more when my partner compliments me on how good the momos and momo sauce/soup turns out, which he does every time, and it makes the experience very special and fulfilling.

What do you love about our region? What I love most about the Dubbo region is the strong sense of community and the peaceful lifestyle. I also appreciate the strong work-life balance, friendly, and welcoming people, opportunities to connect with different cultures and local events. Being part of a growing Nepalese community — which organises various cultural events — also makes it feel like home away from home.

Where do you love to visit? I don’t have one particular favourite place because I really enjoy exploring new places in general. I especially love places with nature and hiking trails. Travelling inside Australia or overseas is exciting to me because it helps me to experience different culture, meet new people, and get a different perspective of life.

What is your favourite thing to do in your spare time? It depends on the day and how busy I have been prior. After long shifts at work, I often just like to relax, unwind, and do nothing to recharge — just sit in couch and watch TV or scroll on my phone and look for things I might buy for myself, which I find fun and light-hearted. On other days, I enjoy doing crafts and crochet, as I find them calming and creative.

What new skills would you like to master? I would like to continue building and refining my skills in both emergency nursing and as a cosmetic aesthetic consultant, as I am passionate about growing in both areas of my career. At the same time, my partner has recently opened his automotive business (JSS Auto Luxe) with his friend, and I would also like to learn how I can support him and contribute to its growth in any way possible.

What’s the best way to start the day? The best way for me to start the day is by going to the gym. It helps me feel energised, focused, and ready for the day ahead. When I am at the gym, I focus only on myself and my own progress, which helps me clear my mind and start the day with a positive mindset and helps me to maintain healthy and balanced lifestyle.