Powerchair football arrived in Dubbo earlier this week, and through the generous support of the NSW Powerchair Football Association – the state body that coordinates the sport – the NSW Government and Dubbo’s own Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC), this activity will be available locally for at least the next several months.

It’s great news for locals who use wheelchairs and are looking for a sporting activity that they can safely enjoy and physically manage.

The new sport – a modified form of indoor soccer played in powerful motorised wheelchairs – has come to Dubbo thanks to the efforts of PCYC activities officer Zoe Artery, who reached out to the state body and kickstarted the process to bring the first powerchairs to a regional community outside of Sydney.

“There have been a few people who inquired about wheelchair basketball, but due to mobility, they couldn't [physically] do it. So that's what made [Dubbo PCYC] look into the powerchairs, because those people are able to manoeuvre a powerchair, but not a regular wheelchair,” Zoe explained.

It was also a very personal journey for Zoe, who has a young son with a disability who is involved with wheelchair sports locally and wanted to increase his options.

“It’s been nearly 12 months that we've had wheelchair basketball running in Dubbo, and then I reached out to Jason [Ryan] in regards to [powerchair footy],” Zoe explained.

“We've already got some clientele within the wheelchair basketball group who wanted to get involved in the powerchair stuff. So then one thing led to another, and now we've got powerchair football coming here, too,” she added.

Jason Ryan is president of the NSW Powerchair Football Association (PFA) and coach of the Sydney FC Powerchair Team. Like Zoe, he also has a son with a disability who enjoys wheelchair sports and has taken to powerchair footy so well that the now-14-year-old is on the cusp of international selection in the sport.

Jason, who is also involved with the well-supported local powerchair footy league in Sydney, thanked Zoe for instigating what has become the first foray into regional areas for the NSW PFA.

“What Zoe identified quite quickly was that a lot of those participants [in wheelchair basketball] actually couldn't use manual chairs because their disability gave them no strength,” Jason told Dubbo Photo News.

“So paraplegics and someone with neuromuscular conditions and stuff like that require electric chairs for their mobility,” he added.

“One of the very rare sports that you can play in an electric chair is powerchair football, where we basically put a steel guard around a powerchair, and we use your chair to act as your feet playing the football,” Jason explained.

Eight powerchairs were delivered to Dubbo last week and Jason arrived in Dubbo on Monday, January 19, to take them to PCYC for a two-day program run from January 20-21 to introduce the sport locally. The chairs will remain in Dubbo for the next several months as part of a program being trialled by the PCYC.

“Why I love this sport so much is because it actually does not discriminate at all,” Jason said.

“The abled and the disabled alike can play the sport, and they are equal when they're in the chair. Male, female, young, old, it doesn't matter. Once you're in the chair, you can only do as much as what the chair can do, and all the chairs are equal,” he added.

Jason thanked the Dubbo PCYC for coming on board, as well as the NSW Office of Sport, which has provided some funding to facilitate a study of the program.

Zoe said Dubbo PCYC is fine-tuning its plans to run weekly powerchair footy sessions during school term at one of the PCYCs, either Erskine Street or Sportsworld, with the details yet to be confirmed.

Anyone interested in learning more about powerchair football in Dubbo should contact the Dubbo PCYC.

• For more photos from the two-day clinic held in Dubbo earlier this week, see page 29 of Dubbo Photo News - in print or in our digital edition online.