The Narromine Hospital Auxiliary is the beneficiary of the final gift to be donated by the talented crafters of the Mudyigalang Many Hands Craft Group, which has now closed.

The auxiliary was delighted to accept the substantial donation of $18,000 and held a morning tea at the hospital on Monday, February 23, to thank the retiring group members for making their last gift in support of the auxiliary which raises funds to support the town's multipurpose health service.

The long-standing group of local crafters have been a fundraising powerhouse in the community for more than two decades, raising tens of thousands of dollars for many local causes, community and sporting groups from the sale of their exquisite handcrafted items.

Without a permanent home following the closure of its Dandaloo St shop some time ago by the building landlord, and an ageing membership, the group decided to close recently and give what remained in its bank account to the Narromine Hospital Auxiliary.

The closure of the Mudyigalang Many Hands Craft Group will certainly be a loss to the local community, and their significant contribution to local community groups and causes during their tenure is acknowledged.

Narromine Hospital Auxiliary treasurer Julie Davis said the talented local group would be missed.

"They have been very active and successful in their fundraising efforts over the years," Julie told Dubbo Photo News.

"They decided to make the Narromine Hospital Auxiliary the beneficiaries of their remaining funds. The morning tea is to thank the ladies and show our appreciation for thinking of us and our causes," she added.

Mudyigalang treasurer Cath Grimshaw presented the cheque to the hospital auxiliary executive at the morning tea which was attended by members of both groups as well as Health Service Manager Sanu Joy and Nurse Manager Olivia Rooney.

Mudyigalang volunteer Colleen Smith gave those gathered a potted history of the organisation and reflected on the thousands of dollars raised through the decades for local groups and causes. She paid tribute to the Narromine community for its ongoing support over the years for Mudyigalang's fundraising, which the group then directed straight back into the community.

"Everything that we made went to charity, and we have, over the years, given a lot of money to different charities. But the town was always behind us and the Men's Shed were very, very good to us," Colleen said.

Narromine Hospital Auxiliary president Vicki Gainsford said major contributions had been made to the auxiliary over the years by the Mudyigalang Many Hands Craft Group and she thanked them for giving their remaining funds in support of the town's hospital.

"Through the generosity of the community and through donations like this one, we have been able to get [much-needed] things for this hospital," Vicki said.

The retiring group members will be consulted about the use of their significant donation in the coming months.