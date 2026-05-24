As Dubbo Photo News reported recently, hundreds of homes and businesses in Trangie will soon be able to upgrade to full fibre via “nbn Fibre to the Premises” as nbn’s delivery partner, Ventia, begins works in parts of Trangie currently serviced by fibre‑to‑the‑node technology.

These works will continue throughout the remainder of the year and nbn will host an information stand at Cafe 2823 towards the end of May where Trangie residents and business owners can drop in, grab a coffee and find out more about what is proposed. They can also undertake a free nbn service health check, if desired.

The information sessions will run from 10am to 2pm on Tuesday, May 26, and Wednesday, May 27.

This development in Trangie is important because upgrading to full fibre via nbn FTTP can enable access to a faster, more reliable nbn broadband service, the company says.

Full fibre connection will deliver a range of benefits to users, including smoother, higher-resolution video calls, enhanced streaming, faster downloads, and the ability to connect more devices simultaneously.

With the recent introduction of speed boosts for higher-tier plans and multi-gigabit speed plans available, upgrading to nbn full fibre is something to consider – particularly as data demand and usage have doubled in Australia over the last five years.

The average household consumes 443 gigabytes per month across 22 internet-connected devices, nbn says, which is a significant increase from 40 gigabytes of monthly data use across approximately seven internet-connected devices, on average, 10 years ago.

Head of nbn Local NSW, Tom O’Dea, said Australians deserve access to fast, effective broadband, regardless of whether they live in a major city or a country town.

“Households are consuming more data than ever for the things they love, like streaming 4K on multiple devices, online education, next-level gaming, conference calls, and uploading and downloading large files for work,” he explained.

“I encourage residents and businesses to explore the benefits of full fibre and see how an upgrade could support their digital needs.”

To find out more about the benefits of nbn full fibre and to check your eligibility for other nbn services and preferred retail service providers, stop by the nbn information stands in Trangie later this month or visit www.nbn.com.au/CheckRegional.