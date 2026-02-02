A long-term plan to upgrade and expand the prestigious Wungunja Cultural Centre (WCC) has finally been completed, with the facility helping to ensure the township of Trangie remains a place for healing, connection and community resilience.

Established by the Trangie Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC) in 2017 to protect the culture and heritage of the Aboriginal people of the Trangie area, the beautiful Cultural Centre was officially opened in July 2023.

Following the most recent round of renovations, which cost $491,000 and were completed earier this year, the WCC now has a new exhibition space, offices, and storage facilities, as well as a newly renovated kitchen and bathroom.

Chief executive officer of the Trangie LALC, Karen Hubatka, said the five-member board was delighted with the expansion and very proud of what had been achieved.

“A lot of hard work has really paid off,” Karen told Dubbo Photo News.

The funds for the project included $150,000 from the NSW Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC), $130,000 from a NSW Government road safety grant, and the remainder was provided by the hardworking Trangie LALC.

The WCC is now the premier site for performances, meetings and gatherings in Trangie.

“When we have celebrations like Sorry Day and NAIDOC Week we kick it off here, all the schools and the community can come, and there's enough space for everyone,” Karen explained.

“For NAIDOC last year, we actually did the first and the last days at the cultural centre, and we would have had easily over 300 people out here.”

Many service providers run clinics or activities out of the centre, and it is used for a diverse range of activities including belly-casting for pregnant mums, conferences, and more.

The centre also doubles as what is considered one of the best Driver Reviver Stops in NSW.

“[Travellers] are quite surprised when they call in for a Driver Reviver break and get their cup of tea or coffee and see what’s here in the centre,” Karen added.

“We have a chat, they go into the museum and have a look at all the artefacts, and ask a lot of questions.”

Cr Grace Toomey from the NSWALC Central Region said the WCC was an important Cultural resource for the region.

“The centre’s got a real presence in Trangie and the team works very well with the community in relation to other organised events as well, which has built up trust and respect,” she said.

The NSWALC’s community fund supported initiatives like the WCC expansion so entire communities could benefit, Cr Toomey said.

“It’s also important to acknowledge the tireless work of the board members as well. This stuff doesn't happen without their supporting the CEO with that vision to provide that space for the community,” she concluded.