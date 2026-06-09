Work continues to progress at Uungula Wind Farm, with the final anchor cages that form the structural foundation of each wind turbine being delivered to the site 18km north-east of Wellington.

A total of 69 anchor cages – one for each turbine – have been manufactured by Sydney firm Precision Oxycut, with the majority already installed.

The remaining cages will arrive in the coming weeks, representing a key milestone in the delivery of critical turbine infrastructure for the only wind farm currently under construction in NSW, a Squadron Energy spokesperson told Dubbo Photo News.

The anchor cages provide the stability required to support long-term operation in challenging environmental conditions. The Australian-manufactured steel plates for the cages were made with 100 per cent Australian steel supplied by BlueScope, and were produced by Precision Oxycut at its Smithfield facility, while the bolts for them are manufactured at Allthread Industries in nearby Regents Park.

Squadron Energy’s Regional Economic Development Manager Bart Sykes said it was valuable to work with Australian companies to build renewable energy projects.

“It’s fantastic to see Australian manufacturers, like Precision Oxycut in Western Sydney, playing a critical role in Uungula Wind Farm,” Mr Sykes said.

“[This] is one of many Squadron projects Oxycut has worked on, which speaks to the quality of their work.

“These anchor cages literally form the foundation of our wind turbines – and knowing they’re being made by the experts at Oxycut using Australian-made steel from Bluescope, it gives us the confidence in the strength and durability of our turbines.

“This partnership is a prime example of the opportunities that renewable energy presents for Australian companies.

Precision Oxycut has previously built anchor cages for Bango Wind Farm, Crudine Ridge Wind Farm, Murra Warra Wind Farm and Clarke Creek Wind Farm.

This collaboration demonstrates how Australian companies are working together to deliver complex infrastructure locally – from steelmaking through to fabrication and construction.

Precision Oxycut and Allthread Industries General Manager Simon Preston said working with Squadron Energy and BlueScope had boosted employment in manufacturing and the economy.

“In my mind there is nothing but good that has been created by these projects. We are helping to make Australian energy generation green and boosting the economy and the lives of those people that work within it.”

Uungula Wind Farm will feature 69 wind turbines and generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 220,000 homes, with the project creating 250 jobs during construction.