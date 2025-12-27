What is your name? Briar.

How old are you? I'm six.

What is your favourite thing to do with your family? Drink hot chocolate with froth in it.

What does your Christmas tree look like? It looks like nobody else's tree!

What makes you laugh? My dad pulling silly faces and doing other funny things that make me laugh.

What will Santa be bringing you? Whatever he brings, he brings.

Who's the boss in your family? My mum and nobody else.

Where do you go for holidays? Anywhere!

Have you seen Santa? No… Hayley saw him one time when she stayed up really late.