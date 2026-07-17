Not every community is lucky enough to have an award-winning zoo in their backyard, and it makes sense to visit our local Taronga Western Plains Zoo (TWPZ) as often as possible. Especially when said zoo has a range of experiences to keep kids entertained during the school holidays including free keeper talks and a range of additional animal encounters on offer.

A brand-new playground at the zoo’s main plaza awaits families. Overlooking the island habitats of Spider Monkeys and Ring-tailed Lemurs, the area allows guests to watch these energetic primates at play while taking a break from their zoo adventure. Free for all guests to enjoy, the kids can play while parents relax with a coffee or bite to eat from nearby Café Wild.

The zoo is open daily throughout the school holidays, and its unique school holiday program provides kids with an engaging experience. Zoo Adventures are available from $45 per day per child, a zoo spokesperson said.

July is “GIO Zoo Month”, giving families the chance to take part in the interactive SURVIVAL SECRETS animal trail. Guests can pick up a free kids map and follow the trail to discover four Australian species – Tasmanian Devil, Red Kangaroo, Emu and Platypus – and learn about the clever adaptations that help protect them and keep them safe in the wild.

Kids who complete the trail and activity sheet can enter a competition for the chance to win an unforgettable overnight family stay at Taronga Zoo Sydney’s Roar and Snore experience, thanks to GIO.

Guests can also catch a glimpse of the zoo’s popular lion cubs, now energetic juveniles. The cubs have reached an exciting stage of development, with their playful personalities on full display as they explore, wrestle and interact out on habitat.

“The cubs are at that fantastic in-between stage where they’re no longer tiny, but they’re not fully grown yet either,” said Justine Powell, TWPZ keeper supervisor.

“You still get those playful, curious personalities, but you’re also starting to see the early signs of the powerful adult lions they’ll become.

“At the moment, they’re constantly chasing, pouncing and interacting with each other, which means there’s almost always something happening for visitors to see,” Justine said.

For more information and to plan your visit, head to www.taronga.org.au/dubbo-zoo.