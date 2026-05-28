While Murph and his Macquarie Raiders were celebrating their four grade demolition of Orange CYMS in league action at Apex Oval on Sunday, Dubbo Kangaroos also put on an even-more dominant rugby display at No 1 Oval the day before.

The Raiders overcame a 22 points to six deficit to down early season dual knockout winners, Orange CYMS 24-22, with the high-hopping Roos always in command against Forbes Platypii.

The Roos, however, face a sterner test this Saturday as the resurgent Orange City Lions bring their powerful teams to town. Rugby fans might remember that it was the Lions who ended Dubbo’s grand final hopes in a drama-charged final last year. That being the case, the Roos will need little motivation for this one!

The Ferguson Cup women’s match will also be well worth getting in early for to whet the appetite for the big match. The lady Lions knocked-off the defending premiers 47-0 in the season opener with these two teams dominating the “Blue Bullettes” recent Country Championship three-peat in Tamworth. However, friendships will be put aside when they clash on Saturday.