A cooler start to the day didn’t dampen the spirits of 38 players who turned up at RSL Sporties on Sunday for their morning game of bowls.

Paul Wooldridge and Dick Whitford took the honours this week in a game of pairs. They were too strong for Frank Armstrong and Ros Joseph with a margin of 24. A big ‘6’ on the third end helped the experienced team of Graham Ross, Eric Satchell and Sue Armstrong secure second place, beating Phil Knight, Jenni Spratt and Maurice Wallace 26 to 13.

Steve Kelly’s team took third place with a win against John Zeb, Tim Moore and John Kennedy. Steve was supported by Garry Higgins and Ronnie Weigold and they won 16 to 10. Only one shot behind in fourth place was the team of Pete Sinclair, Ruby Stockings and Ken Whittaker who beat Bryan O’Sullivan, Greg Brown and Sue McCauley 16 to 11.

It was a classic game of two halves in the other pairs game. Although they only won two ends in the first half, Pete Collins and Rob Pfeiffer came come strongly to beat Mel Giddings and Chris Sinclair 14 to 11. In another close game, a big ‘5’ on the final end helped Vitt Mascaro, Di Cullen and Di Hildebrandt salvage a draw against Gaye Cottee, Roger Sherwin and Leo Balstad.

A final end decider helped Gordon Scott, Chris Stronjy and Gavin Cullen to a one-point win over Matt Quill, Pat Ryan and Mary Perry. A close tussle throughout and only two points in it at the halfway mark, the result could have gone either way.

Ruby Stockings scored a rester this week and Ros Joseph was credited with two. Lucky numbers went to Greg Brown, Pete Sinclair and Ruby Stockings.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome. For club contact details see our entry under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.