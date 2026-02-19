Birdwatchers awake early this past Sunday morning, February 15, would have been stunned and delighted to see the dazzling and nigh-on mythical Dubbo Ducks descend from the clouds and world of dreams to circle Dubbo – the cradle of Western District’s civilization – before alighting with aplomb upon the tranquil and refreshing waters of the Dubbo RSL indoor pool.

Here, the swimmers were met with a four-event card of keen competition.

First event was a 25-metre freestyle race in which Mal Cavanagh and Koa Mafiti broke through their nominated times, which saw Margaret Ross take first place. In placings, Brian Schoeffel came in second, with Neil Harris rounding-out the top three.

A combined 100-metre brace relay was up next comprising a 50-metre breaststroke followed by 50-metre freestyle. Nicole Johnstone and Dick Whiteford touched in fifth, David Sparkes and Peter Hargreaves came in fourth, Katharine O'Rourke and Mal Cavanagh were third, Mark Scullard and Brian Schoeffel were second, leaving Mia Uebrgang and Ron Everett to take out the top spot.

Third event was a 75-metre freestyle race in which Mal Cavanagh took fifth, Tom Gray was fourth, Jack Allen in third, Peter Hargreaves was second, and Brian Schoeffel, at 1.40 seconds under his nominated time, grabbed first place. Well done, everyone, and well done, Brian, three finals and three placings!

Last event on the card was a 25-metre backstroke “at Go” event with the ever-consistent Nicole Johnstone coming in first at (0.19 seconds). Tom Gray was second at (0.46 seconds), Jack Allen third (0.56 seconds), with David Sparkes fourth (0.82 seconds), and John Wherritt (at 1.29 seconds), in fifth.

Lucky draw number winners were Mia Uebergang and Henry Wilcockson.

Come and join the Dubbo Ducks: we meet every Sunday morning. Details and enquiries can be found under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.

That's this week’s tidings from the Duckpond.