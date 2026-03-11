On Sunday, March 8, the Ducks' squadron lined up at the Dubbo RSL Indoor Pool for the first week of the 2026 Age Championships. Butterfly and backstroke were the strokes tested on the day.

The Age Championships are run over three weeks to conclude the Dubbo Ducks' swimming year, but be assured, nothing stops the Ducks swimming right though the winter season.

Come join the Dubbo Ducks so you can keep your fins aligned and muscles toned ready for the next summer season! We welcome swimmers of all ages, abilities and techniques, so come along for some Sunday morning fun.

The competitors contested a four-event card: open 50m butterfly, open 50m backstroke – both run with heats and finals – and 25m age races for both strokes. These events are run in five-year age categories from Under 18s, right through to age 85-90.

It was a delight to see Mr and Mrs Butterfly still able to fly down the pool with near perfect rhythm and form. Of course, there were some wild variations in the mix but the aim is participation and to have a go, and that is what 27 did. The results won’t be known until our presentation night in May.

The fourth event was a 50m freestyle, comprising heats and a final. Henry Wilcockson, having worked on his stroke and technique, found himself again too fast against the handicapper’s estimation, handing Mark Scullard first, Tom Gray second, Judy Walsh third, Nicole Johnstone fourth, and Bill Greenwood fifth.

Next week the swimmers will contest the open 50m breaststroke and open 50m freestyle, along with 25m age events in both strokes.

In other news, numbers for the Harbord visit in October/November are needed; the AGM is now May 3, followed by lunch; the swim on Sunday, March 29, will start early, please arrive by 8.30am; and any trophies held for 2024/25 need to be returned promptly for preparation for presentation night.

That’s this week’s tidings from the Duckpond.