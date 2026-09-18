Getting bigger and better every year, the fifth Inland Petroleum City of Dubbo Fours tournament at Club Dubbo just keeps on growing, with a live show also now featuring on the Wednesday night!

Now the richest Fours event in the world with a $150,000 pool, West Dubbo Bowls’ Anthony Brown recalls when it all started.

“I’m the bowls coordinator, and I remember discussing it with Club Chairman, Tony Speirs,” Anthony said.

“The ideas was to have a world-class tournament, with the prizemoney and all other costs covered by sponsorship and entry fees,” he added.

With a massive $60,000 first prize, the tournament brings exposure to both the club and the city of Dubbo as it continues to grow each year. Matching last year’s increased prize pool, entry is already choc-block a week before the big kick off that follows the same format as previous years.

“We’ve got 40 teams already with a limit of 42 that we fit on the greens, that’s a total of 168 bowlers and their supporters,” Anthony explained.

“The first two days are a round-robin format, and then the top eight teams play off in the quarter finals from there,” he revealed.

“As well as the main competition, we also have a consolation event for the Shield; that’s $42,000 in total for one day’s play.

“Also, out of 42 teams entered, 24 will get their full entry fee back.”

With such a great pool, the tournament attracts top-shield players from around Australia and beyond for the main competition.

“We’ve got teams from all around Australia, as well as from Fiji, New Zealand , with a few international players also from Northern Ireland, a Welshman, and a Canadian… we’ve also got teams from the Commonwealth Games with three gold medallists involved.”

“The show runs on from Tuesday, September 22, to Thursday, September 24, with a Monday night ‘Calcutta’ event with Lee Stinson from Bowls NSW as the MC,” Anthony said.

This will involve teams being auctioned off before the official tournament draw takes place; Lee will also interview a number of the high-profile players competing in this year's event.

As well as the economic benefits and enhanced sporting profile the tournament offers the central west, the Fours also does good work for community groups, Anthony said.

“We normally help a charity each year, for this one, we’re supporting the ‘Dollar for Dusty’ charity drive,” he said of the community fundraising campaign in which 12-year-old Dusty Langby from Warren is walking to Canberra to raise $1 million for Little Wings,” Anthony said.

“This’ll be raised from donations for breakfast and a novelty night that will cost $10 to go in,” he concluded.

One of the big new additions will come on Wednesday night following the quarter-finals, when popular Sydney-based band “Aussie Anthems”, led by David Tapp, takes to the stage.

The band will perform from approximately 8pm until 11pm and, best of all, entry is completely free with entire Dubbo community invited to come along, enjoy the atmosphere, and make a night of it.

The very popular West Coast Bowls Shop will also be operating throughout the three days, giving players and spectators the chance to check out and purchase some of the latest bowls gear.

There will also be extensive coverage of the tournament, with Bowls NSW live streaming one rink throughout the event on YouTube, allowing bowls followers from across Australia and overseas to watch the action.