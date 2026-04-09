The Western Plains Security and Locksmiths' Ladies Day was well attended by 13 women, comprising one triples game with a swinging lead and two pairs games. The winners came from the pairs game of Gloria Young and Merrill O'Sullivan, who defeated Vicki Hummell and Judy O'Connor.

Christine Castlehouse, Wanda King and Karen Greenhalgh defeated Christine Castlehouse, Sharon Johnston and Therese Gaio, while Mary Perry and Beryl Hobson defeated Colleen Ryan and Annette McMillan.

Lucky Draw winners were Therese Gaio and Beryl Hobson, and there were no resters for the day.

The Women's Minor Pairs semi-final was won by Kerri Dickson and Trish Gosper, who defeated Sue Armstrong and Anne Knaggs.

Congratulations to the winners.

The Medley Refrigeration Men's Triples competition was contested by 35 bowlers, comprising six triples games, one with a swinging lead.

The morning was won by the team of Chris Strojny, Eric Bradshaw and Doug Back, who defeated Dick Whitford, Todd O'dea and Peter Lesueur. Second place was taken out by Ron Anderson, Greg Brown and Greg Hough, who defeated Ken Whitiker, Doug Aldis and Neil Hayburn, while third place was taken by Peter Knaggs, Paul Wooldridge and Mike Twohill, who defeated Barry Young, Nick Berbiles and Brian Coffey.

In other results, Leo Balstad, Eric Satchell and Norman Johnston won the closest game by defeating Terry Duncan, Trevor Tink and Steve Kelly. Ron Wiegold, Dennis Crimmins and Ian Hobson also defeated the team of Ron Wiegold, Dennis Jasprizza and Col Cottee, while Gavin Cullen, Frank Armstrong and Phil Knight defeated P. Everingham, Bryan O'Sullivan and Peter Sinclair.

The only rester for the day was Ian Hobson and the Jackpot was not won.

Happy Easter from Dubbo City Bowls.