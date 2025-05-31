The red and white colours of both the Coolah Kangaroos first grade side and the Coolah Flyers league tag side sit atop their respective Christie and Hood Castlereagh League competition tables alone and undefeated after Round 6, as the 2025 season approaches the halfway mark.

The Kangaroos retained the competition lead and the Boronia Cup when they downed the Baradine Magpies 34 to 14 at Coolah on Saturday whilst the Flyers brushed aside a Baradine side that had been sitting equal second on the ladder going into the game, the final score being 32 to nil.

Whilst the Roos have been accumulating competition points at a rapid rate, it has been a more difficult task for the Warren Bulldogs first grade side in their comeback to the Castlereagh League competition after a lengthy hiatus, but on Saturday they battled it out with the Coonamble Bears and came away with a 26-all draw, much to the delight of their home crowd.

The Bulldog’s league tag side started what was to be the club’s most productive day to date on a good note, registering their third win of the season to move them into equal fifth spot on the competition ladder.

They share that position with the Cobar Roosterettes who went down 44 to 16 against the Dunedoo Swannettes at Cobar, but whilst the Swannettes claimed victory their first-grade side did not, losing a hard-fought battle to the Roosters 36 to 22.

The Roosters held a two point lead at half time, that being 18 to 16, but the Swans managed to get ahead after the resumption of play with a converted try, before the home side gradually edged ahead as the game progressed to claim what was an important win for them, one that sees them with a share of the third rung on the competition ladder.

Whilst beaten the Swans would have taken some positives out of the game, coming off what has been a couple of disastrous recent weeks for them and going into it without their captain coach Sam Coe who was injured.

The effort should ensure that they take a degree of renewed confidence into their round 7 game against the Coonabarabran Unicorns after the long weekend, a game that could have a big bearing on the final positioning of the two teams at the end of the competition rounds.

At Cale Oval the Narromine league tag side successfully defended the Jessica Skinner Challenge Cup against Gulgong, winning 40 points to 6, and whilst they were not so dominant on the scoreboard the Jet’s first grade side also secured a victory over the Bull Terriers, the score being 34 to 24 with Corey Cox, the Jet’s captain-coach and second rower, crossing for four of his side’s six tries as well as slotting five goals to personally outscore the Gulgong total by two points in a very strong individual performance!

There will be a general bye this weekend before the competition resumes on June 14.

Christie and Hood Castlereagh League Round 6 scores.

League Tag

Coonabarabran 22 (Anthea Karavas 2, Britney Andrews, Rachael Barron tries, Barron 3 goals) defeated Gilgandra 10 (Kiara Brown, Skye Doherty tries, Brown goal).

Dunedoo 44 (Shelley Cox 3, Hayley Berg 3, Matilda Harper, Meg Christensen tries, Georgia Price 6 goals) defeated Cobar 16 (Aisha Schofield, Brianna Watson, Taylah Good tries, Watson 2 goals).

Warren 18 (Mab Fuller 3, Harmonie Morris tries, Maddie Marks goal) defeated Coonamble 4 (Taylee Milgate try).

Narromine 40 (Rebecca Trethowan 2, Lily Spackman 2, Kelsea Phillips, Haleigh McCarney, Hayley Crowley tries, Shian Chatfield 4 goals) defeated Gulgong 6 (Claire Bodiam try, Lolly Tumpey goal).

Coolah 32 (Brooklyn Blackadder 3, Ebony Harkin, Jasmine Thompson, Molly Burgess tries, Lisa Jones 4 goals) defeated Baradine nil.

Competition ladder: Coolah 18, Narromine 16, Baradine 14, Dunedoo 14, Cobar 12, Warren 12, Gulgong 10, Coonabarabran 10, Coonamble 8, Gilgandra 6.

First Grade

Cobar Roosters 36 (Lochlan Ford 2, Oisin McMullen 2, Tadgh McMullen, Reynold Mugugia tries, Thomas Plater 6 goals) defeated Dunedoo Swans 22 (Stephen Eyles, Tyler Bamblett, Ty Sutherland, Ta Dermott tries, Sutherland 3 goals).

Warren Bulldogs 26 (Elias Kennedy 2, Patty Potter, Tom Storer, Stanley Lord tries, Harry Thaux 2, Potter goals) drew with Coonamble Bears 26 (Blake Jones 2, Andrew Peacock, Mark Jones, Earl Anderson tries, Brenton Glover 3 goals).

Narromine Jets 34 (Corey Cox 4, Janus Walford, Washington Itoya tries, Cox 5 goals) defeated Gulgong Bull Terriers 24 (Brad James, Riley Cunningham, Jay O’Brien, Jackson Pascoe tries, James 4 goals).

Coolah Kangaroos 34 (Hugh Wesley 2, Sam Wesley, Max Wilson, Chanse Burgess, Austin Burgess tries, Dan Lane 5 goals) defeated Baradine Magpies 14 (Allan Riley, Jarmaine Elmes, Nash Walker tries, Liam Fernando goal).

Coonabarabran Unicorns bye.

Competition Ladder: Coolah 18, Coonabarabran 16, Gulgong 14, Cobar 14, Narromine 13, Coonamble 12, Dunedoo 10, Warren 9, Baradine 8.

Round 7: Saturday, June 14

Dunedoo V Coonabarabran

Coonamble V Cobar

Baradine V Narromine

Gulgong V Warren

Gilgandra V Coolah.