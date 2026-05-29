Doug Potter has claimed the title of Club Champion 2026 after four great rounds of golf concluded last Sunday, May 24, at Narromine.

Potter had rounds of 65, 67, 69 and 72 for a total of 273 strokes for the 72-hole tournament over the four rounds of the championships played during May.

This year, the match committee chose four Sunday 18-hole rounds for the major event of 2026. In the past it has been two weekends for this event on the calendar.

Congratulations to Doug, whose score of 273 is seven under par for the event. He defeated three previous club champions to win the title: Tony Mann, on 277, was second on a count back from Rob Williams (277), with Tony Harding also on 277.

Doug told me after the presentations that this was his first championship.

The B Grade Champion this year is Zac Everett, on 311, from Troy Harding on 325, Ryan Richardson on 325, and Alex Sambrook on 328.

The nett winners for the 72-hole event in A Grade were Doug Potter (277) first; Steve Gillette (283, second; James O'Connor (283), third; Tony Mann (288), fourth; and for B Grade Troy Harding (273), first; Zac Everett (279), second; Ryan Richardson (281), third; and Alex Sambrook (292), fourth.

Special trophies were awarded over the first weekend including the EP King Trophy for best nett on the first two rounds – Doug Potter (134), first; and Zac Everett (136), second. The Perry Bowl Trophy for the best nett final two rounds went to Tony Harding (137), first; and Craig Duff (141), second.

In all, it was a good tournament for this major event on the Narromine golfing calendar. Congratulations to all the winnes and many thanks to the individual trophy donors.

Coming events include a 4Ball Aggregate (Steve Gillette and Tony Harding trophies) on May 30, and an Individual Stableford (Golf Club trophy) and Vets nine-hole, front nine in conjunction, on May 31, and the Coonamble Open tournament.

That's all for this week. See you at the 19th.