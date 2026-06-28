The Dubbo Demons enjoyed another successful weekend of AFL football, with impressive performances across senior and junior grades despite challenging winter conditions and teams on the road in different cities throughout the Central West.

The Tier 2 Men made the trip to Cowra for the second time this season and were greeted by less-than-ideal conditions.

The opening quarter was a tight, hard-fought contest, with both teams understanding that scoring opportunities would be limited and field position would be crucial. Cowra gained the upper hand in the second term, taking a narrow lead into the main break.

After a productive halftime discussion and some tactical adjustments, the Demons responded brilliantly. The third quarter became a defensive arm wrestle, with Cowra restricted to just a single point.

The final quarter saw Dubbo throw everything at the contest. Captain Tom Skinner was influential in the ruck, winning important taps, while Callum Schmidt provided crucial clearances from the midfield. Kain Hewitt proved dangerous deep forward, kicking two important goals to help the Demons regain the lead.

The victory was built on a determined defensive effort, with the backline standing strong all day and refusing to give Cowra easy opportunities. Final Score: Dubbo Demons 4.6.30 defeated Cowra Blues 3.3.21

The Dubbo Demons Women's side travelled to Parkes on Saturday. Parkes started strongly, winning the opening clearance and first inside-50 of the match. With several regular midfielders unavailable, Meg McCloud stepped up from her customary wing position and delivered an outstanding performance through the middle.

The Panthers, in their return to the competition, showed plenty of promise and enthusiasm. However, the Demons lifted their intensity in the second quarter and began to take control of the contest.

Em Fairman made a successful move forward, finishing with two goals, while captain Brooke Garland led from the front with three majors and several strong marks. The Demons established control during the second quarter and continued their momentum throughout the third.

Bec Short once again demonstrated why she is one of the competition's most consistent midfielders, using her leadership, communication and quick hands to give the Demons an advantage around stoppages.

The standout performer of the day was Shannon Bow, who excelled after moving into the ruck. Her work around the ground, athleticism and ability to impact contests consistently gave the Demons first use of the football.

Final Score: Dubbo Demons 7.7.49 defeated Parkes Panthers 0.0.0

The Tier 1 Men continued their impressive season with a commanding victory over Orange.

From the opening bounce, the Demons controlled the game with strong pressure, clean ball movement and relentless attack on the contest. Their dominance across all areas of the ground was reflected on the scoreboard as they secured another important win.

Final Score: Dubbo Demons 16.14.110 defeated Orange Tigers 1.2.8

The Dubbo Demons Under 14s produced an excellent team performance to record a strong 44-22 victory over Bathurst Giants Blizzard in difficult muddy conditions in Orange. The players adapted superbly to the slippery surface, displaying resilience, determination and a willingness to work hard for four quarters. A dominant opening term set the tone, with the Demons taking an early lead and maintaining control throughout the game.

A special congratulations goes to Sean, who kicked his first AFL goal. Best-on-ground honours went to Benji, whose outstanding work through the midfield combined strong defensive pressure with attacking drive. Jack also delivered another consistent and courageous performance.

The club also celebrated a significant milestone, with Mitch reaching his 50th game. It is a fantastic achievement and recognition of his commitment, reliability and contribution to the team over many seasons.