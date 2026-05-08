Last Sunday, May 3, the Dubbo Ducks flew in ready to race in the Dubbo RSL Indoor Pool. The vibe was celebratory and a big cheer swept through the pool deck on the arrival of our PSSA State swimmer Tilly Barling, one of our own, selected to compete in the nationals in November. We are all so proud!

The competitors contested a four-event card, with the heats for the first event, a 25m freestyle, deciding who would take home the Dubbo Donut King Trophy. Shaun Graham took the top spot, leaving Henry Wilcockson, Rob Rich, Mark Prentice and Josh Bird in his wake.

The second event was a brace relay with 2x25m backstroke legs, with much fun and laughter happening during the changeovers as teammates tried not to bash heads as they started on the second leg. The combinations of Josh Bird/Mark Prentice and Mark Scullard/Mal Cavanagh carrying way too much speed given their handicap times crashed out, handing Ron Everett/Amy Barling first, Neil Harris/Rob Rich second, and Henry Wilcockson/Katharine O'Rourke third.

The third event was a 50m of breaststroke. Ron Everett and Neil Harris, swimming like at state, exceeded the handicapper’s expectations to hand the chairman, Bill Greenwood, the gold, Katharine O'Rourke silver, and Judy Walsh the bonze.

Next up was a 50m freestyle for the 'At Go’ event on the day. Amy Barling took out the top spot, despite losing her goggles on the first leg. Rob Rich grabbed second, Katharine O'Rourke third, Josh Bird fourth and Marg Ross fifth.

Race desk calculations determined Craig Ross to be the winner of this year’s "Donut King" trophy race with a time just (0.04) off his mark. Well done, Craig, it was a tough race and you deserve those donuts!

Lucky numbers went to Neil Harris and Katharine O'Rourke.

After the swim the Dubbo Ducks held their AGM, with all positions filled. then adjourned to the bistro for a well-portioned lunch.

The Ducks swim each Sunday morning and we welcome new members. Look for our entry under "Sunday" in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.

That's this week’s tidings from the Duckpond.