Women’s Fours Finals Championship: Played last Saturday in beautiful autumn weather, it was a closely fought, quality game that came down to the final end. Congratulations to Jess Gibson, Deb Brown, Kelly Dart and Gai Morrison, who prevailed over Aileen Beecroft, Lee Erwin, Marg Rich and Bev Goss, with a 24–19 win. It was great viewing for members, with both teams putting on an excellent display of bowls.

Midwest Pennant Playoffs: This Saturday, our Grade 6 team begins their finals campaign at Gilgandra, taking on Coonabarabran, then progress to the following weekend in Parkes. Teams for this weekend: (1) Aileen Beecroft, Glenn Morrison, Lloyd Pierce, Brad Barrow; (2) Kelly Dart, Tony Spiers, Jess Gibson, Mick Smith; (3) Judy Cassidy, Bev Goss, Di Wilson, Barry Fernando. Manager: Hayley Sharpe.

Fiji-Bound: Good luck to Aileen Beecroft, Lee Erwin, and Marg Rich, who are heading to Fiji on May 18 to compete in their annual national tournament, returning on June 1. It’s great to see this connection continue, especially with the strong support Fijian teams have shown our International Fours over the past five years. Wishing you all the best over there. Play well and enjoy, ladies!

Social Bowls: Wednesday welcomed another strong field with 34 starters and the winners on a countback were Faye Holmes, Ann Findlay, and Alan Andriske. Second place went to Averial Cox, Warren Brown, and William van de Mey, while third spot was claimed by WA visitor Robbie Cook and John Zeb. Bev Goss had a bit of extra luck on the day, taking home the $68 players jackpot.

Friday bowls welcomed 18 players and the winners were Tony Leonard, Barry Sigsworth, and Bill van de Mey, who just edged out Gail Teale and Bev Goss in a close finish. Bill also won the players jackpot. Saturday bowls, the 2-Bowl Dash for Cash Pairs, involved three games of eight ends. The only team to win all three games was John Fardell and Steve Ryan, while second place with 2.5 wins went to Greg Collin and Steve Evans.

Sunday bowls hosted a combined session of Pennant trials (Grades 4 & 6) and social bowls brought in over 30 players. In a tight contest, the winners of the Bluey Meats voucher were Nathan Goodridge, Steve Evans, Hayley Sharpe, and Mick Smith. Runners-up were Mudgee visitors Josh and Sarah Antill with Trevor Sharpe. The lucky losers card went to John Fardell, Ros Gilholme, Mark Barrow, and Grant Gudmunson.

Coming up: BPL Cup (May 23); Bowls NSW State Championships (June 22–July 8); Junior Inter-Region Seven-a-Side Championships (July 11-12); 31st Ladies Classic Pairs (late August) featuring $20,000 in prize money; 16th National Diggers Carnival (early September); World’s Richest Fours Tournament (September 22-24) with $150,000 in prize money.