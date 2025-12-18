Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Jacob Shteyman
News

The 'obvious and easy way' to help boost housing supply

Regional

The 'obvious and easy way' to help boost housing supply

Regional

House prices surge as city-dwellers flee to the regions

Regional

House prices surge as city-dwellers flee to the regions

News

Housing bubble warning as deposit scheme fast-tracked

Regional

Price floor sends rare earths shares through the roof

Real Estate

'Real opportunity' for homebuyers as values bottom out

News

Disaster alert: the areas at higher risk of flood, fire