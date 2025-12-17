Social media
Enjoying a meal at Wello Soldiers

Time to update your FREE diary listings!

Christmas cheer for lady golfers

Community enjoys Christmas carols

Wello Soldiers' Club is the place to be

Family and friends enjoyed a delicious lunch at the Wellington Soldiers Club on Sunday, November 30.
Carols by Candlelight is coming again to Dubbo

The annual Community Carols by Candlelight is once again coming to Dubbo, and will be held on Sunday, December 21, 2025 at Victoria Park Number One Oval.
Kaylene is the first local "camp buddy" for Country Hope kids' camp

It’s been a very big year for children’s charity Country Hope, which supports regional children diagnosed with cancer or other life-threatening illnesses.
Mud Run's free kayaking offer at Sandy Beach

Titan Macquarie Mud Run is a fantastic way to get out, keep fit, and have some great sporting fun with family, friends, and the community — all for a good cause.
