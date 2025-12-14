Does your community or sporting group, club, association or church have a FREE diary listing in Dubbo Photo News' community diary?

This FREE service is provided thanks to the generosity of local sponsors who support the diary pages with advertising.

Essentially, thanks to their support, you get a FREE 40-word classified ad to promote your activities.

Now is the time to update your listing for 2026 and ensure you have the right information being disseminated to the public.

Please take a look at your current listing/s and confirm in writing:

• the day/s and time/s of your group activities - list them all by day and activity

• the contact names and numbers for the activities.

Email us at welcome@panscott.com.au.

Can't find your listing? If your organisation conducts activities on multiple days, check the Recurring (Multiple Days) section, as it may have been relocated there.

We will be reviewing the listings over the next few weeks so please help us out by updating your listing as soon as possible.