After the blistering heat of earlier in the day, a late afternoon storm drove the temperature down, making it much more pleasant for the community to gather outdoors for the Christmas carol service staged by the Combined Churches of Narromine on Saturday, December 6.

Held in the grounds of the St Andrews Uniting Church, the event featured the Narromine Singers and choirs from the Narromine Christian School and St Augustine's Parish Church, a puppet show, and a well-patronised sausage sizzle.