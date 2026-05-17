It’s just over two weeks until the 2026 Dubbo Eisteddfod commences and organisers are thrilled with the increased number of entries that will contest this year’s festival of dance and music performances.

Some 379 entries have been received for the 2026 program, up from 351 entries last year, Dubbo Eisteddfod president Barb Redgrave said.

“This equates to approximately 2400 individual performers, supported by 62 duo/trio entries contributing over 120 participants, and 442 group entries representing an estimated 5000+ performers,” she told Dubbo Photo News.

“The 2026 program reflects continued growth and strong demand,” she added, indicating entries have been received from 54 postcodes demonstrating broad regional reach and increasing participation from regional towns and cities.

“In addition, the program attracted 19 individual school entries from Dubbo and the surrounding region,” Barb said.

The 2026 Dubbo Eisteddfod commences at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Tuesday, June 2, with the Instrumental component featuring woodwind, brass and bands.

Dance will start on Thursday, June 4, followed by Vocal and Choral on Tuesday, June 9, while Strings and Piano will commence on Friday, June 12, at the Macquarie Conservatorium.

Program details are available for download from the Eisteddfod website at www.dubboeisteddfod.org.au.

Now in its 55th year, the Dubbo Eisteddfod is an eagerly anticipated cultural event and a strong contributor to the local economy during winter.

The month-long event delivers a direct economic benefit to the region supporting accommodation providers, hospitality venues, retail businesses, and local tourist attractions as competitors often travel with multiple family members.

“This significantly increases overall visitor numbers and drives demand for local accommodation, with many attendees staying two or more nights,” Barb said.

Watch this space as Dubbo Photo News brings you more stories about the 2026 Dubbo Eisteddfod and the amazing group of volunteers who make it all possible.