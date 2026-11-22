A gruelling 24-hour treadmill challenge has brought together Army Reservists and community members, united by one goal – honouring local veterans and supporting the families who stand behind them.

Seven teams took on the 96km Kokoda Treadmill Challenge, completing a 24-hour endurance event to raise funds for Legacy Dubbo & Wellington, an organisation dedicated to supporting the families of Australian veterans.

The challenge began at 10am on Tuesday, November 10, with participants pushing themselves to complete the distance before making their way to the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph at 11am on Wednesday, November 11.

For the Army Reservists involved, the challenge was about much more than covering kilometres or testing their physical endurance. It was an opportunity to remember those who have served, recognise the sacrifices made by their families and give something back to the local community.

Army teams carried 20kg packs on the treadmills, while other participants took on the challenge through a combination of running, walking and pack marching. Seven teams, each made up of three members, joined the event, including Army Team 1, Army Team 2, Army Team 3, Triple Threat, Epic, Global, The Boys and the Health Club team.

Sergeant Matt Stewart said the idea was driven by a desire to commemorate local veterans while supporting an organisation that continues to make a difference to the lives of their loved ones.

Legacy Dubbo & Wellington provides practical assistance, guidance and ongoing care to the partners, children and families of veterans who have lost their lives or suffered serious injury or illness as a result of their service.

While the sacrifices of serving men and women are often remembered, the impact on their families can continue long after their service ends. Legacy works to ensure those families are never left to face life's challenges alone.

As Army Reservists, the participants believe supporting the veteran community is an important part of their ongoing commitment to service, both in and out of uniform.

The event also received wonderful support from local businesses and the community, with Dubbo RSL Aquatic & Health Club providing the venue and team participants, East Coast Supplements supplying a hydration centre throughout the 24 hours, and the Dubbo RSL Sub-branch generously providing lunch for participants upon completion.

Sergeant Stewart thanked everyone who helped make the first-time challenge possible, particularly the local community and businesses who got behind the cause. Every dollar raised will remain in the local community, helping Legacy Dubbo & Wellington continue its important work supporting local veteran families.

As participants left the treadmills and headed to the Cenotaph for Remembrance Day, the 96km challenge served as a powerful reminder that honouring service is not just about remembering those who served, but also caring for the families and loved ones who carry their legacy forward.

Lest We Forget,

• Dubbo Photo News' coverage of local Remembrance Day services will be featured in next week's issue.