The project team that has been working on the No.1 Church Street development met with emergency services and SafeWork NSW on site on Friday morning, after a severe storm the day before caused the partial collapse of the site's crane.

As at early Friday afternoon, the exclusion zone established by emergency services remains in place as a precaution, a spokesperson for the team said.

"Crane engineers are currently on site seeking clearance to assess the crane base and determine a strategy for the safe dismantling and recovery of the affected crane.

"A 420-tonne crane from Canberra has been mobilised to assist with this process," they said.

"Structural engineers from Sydney are also awaiting clearance to undertake a full structural assessment of the site. Once these assessments have been completed, a further update will be provided.

"In the coming days, recovery of the crane and debris will take place, along with any required remedial works," the spokesperson added.

The project team reiterated that safety is their highest priority.

"We have been in contact with all workers, contractors and staff to ensure they are informed, supported and safe."

Work on site will resume after all necessary clearances have been obtained and it is deemed safe to do so.



