A big change is coming to the village of Eumungerie this month, as long-time publicans Denis and Tracey Haraki hand over the keys to the iconic Drover’s Dog tavern to new owners.

After 23 years at the helm, the Harakis will officially welcome the pub’s new owners Peter and Maz Saunders on Friday, April 17.

Since 2003, the Drover’s Dog has been more than just a pub – it has served as the social heartbeat and communication hub for the Eumungerie community.

Under the Harakis’ stewardship, the hotel famously maintained its role as a safety net for the village. To this day, a UHF radio remains active behind the bar – a relic of a time when the pub was the primary point of contact during local emergencies.

“Denis and Tracey haven't just run a business, they’ve raised a family here and supported this community through thick and thin,” Eumungerie local Elizabeth Manson told Dubbo Photo News.

“This handover isn't just a business transaction, it’s a milestone in our village’s history.”

The Saunders family take on the Drover’s Dog following their successful 12-month revamping of the world-famous Carinda Hotel, around 220km north-west of Eumungerie.

Maz is already well known in rural NSW through her strong social media lifestyle presence, and will bring a modern energy to the historic establishment.

“We are looking forward to meeting the locals and we are keen to maintain the historic charm of the tavern, while marking a few cosmetic changes along the way,” Maz said.

“We will be open for lunch and dinner daily and look forward to serving the local community and others further afield,” she added

The community is invited to attend the official handover at 2.00 pm on 17 April 17, farewell the Harakis, and welcome the Saunders family.