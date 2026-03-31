Love a bit of murder with your midday meal? Enjoy a lunch break of a different kind listening to best-selling crime authors Candice Fox and J.P. Pomare at Dubbo Library.

The two leading lights in mystery fiction will be in-conversation with ABC radio presenter Kim Goldsmith at the library on Wednesday, April 1, at lunchtime, where they will discuss their latest books "Red Belly Crossing" and "The Gambler".

The panel-style event will include an opportunity to chat with the authors afterwards.

Candice is a multi-award-winning author who rose to international fame through her collaborations with American author James Patterson. Her novels "Crimson Lake" and "Redemption Point" were adapted into the major ABC TV series "Troppo".

J.P. Pomare is also an award-winning author, the most recent of his seven novels being "Seventeen Years Later". His work "In The Clearing" was adapted into a mini-series on Disney+ and Hulu, with another "The Latest Guests" also adapted for television and debuted on Stan in October last year.

Crime writing remains a hugely popular genre amongst local readers, Macquarie Regional Library Manager Kathryn McAlister said.

“We are sure this author talk with two best-selling crime authors will be an interesting opportunity to deep dive into their crime writing processes,” Ms McAlister said.

“We are encouraging people to come with a work colleague, bring your lunch, and enjoy listening to this in-conversation event,” she added.

The author talk is a free event with light lunch provided or you can bring your own, with copies available for purchase from The Book Connection at the event. Book via the library website.