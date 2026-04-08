When Dubbo electrical and data specialist DTE Group absorbs O’Brien Electrical into its existing operations, the move will reunite proprietor Damien Taylor with his early-career mentor, Alex Klaassens.

Damien originally learned his trade under Alex at AKE (later O’Brien Electrical) before going on to establish his own successful local business.

The move strengthens what already exists locally in the industry and brings decades of experience to DTE Group through the skilled, experienced staff from O’Brien Electrical.

“I learned my trade with Alex,” Damien explained.

“The business may have changed names over the years, but the legacy stays. Bringing it into DTE lets us strengthen our offer and share that expertise locally once again,” he added.

Alex and his long-time business partner Tim Leonard, who have worked together for 26 years, built a respected local operation and mentored generations of electricians across the region.

“This isn’t an ending, it’s a continuation,” Alex said.

“I’ve watched Damien grow from the early days of learning the trade to building a strong business of his own. Combining our businesses felt like the right way to carry everything we’ve built into the future.”

Alex and Tim will join DTE Group under the new ownership, supporting the team and customers through the integration.

“It will be a team that can cover commercial works, project works, but also put a power point in a home,” Tim said, happy with the arrangement that will amalgamate the teams.

Customers can expect the same quality of service and familiar faces, with the combined business focused on growth, local employment, and continued investment in the Dubbo community, Damien concluded.