NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) aircraft are being used to rapidly deploy specialist rescue operators and equipment to remote road crash incidents as part of a trial to enhance emergency response across western NSW.

The initiative, which utilises an RFS Bell 412 helicopter based at Dubbo Regional Airport, is providing an additional rapid response capability for incidents in parts of the state where traditional ground response may be delayed or require additional resources.

Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said the trial, endorsed by the State Rescue Board, involves multiple NSW agencies including the RFS, VRA Rescue NSW, NSW State Emergency Service and NSW Police Force.

“This trial is about making sure people living, working and travelling in regional and remote NSW have access to the best possible emergency response, no matter where an incident occurs,” Minister Dib said.

“Working across rescue services in western NSW, this initiative demonstrates how we can use existing emergency assets in new ways to service communities.

"It is also a great example of our emergency services working together to deliver practical solutions that strengthen community safety.”

The trial covers an area stretching from Orange and Narrabri in the east, past Cobar and Bourke in the west, and up to the Queensland border, with more than a dozen specialist rescue operators ready for deployment.

RFS Commissioner RFS Trent Curtin said when serious incidents occur on remote roads, every minute counts.

"We know that in many parts of western NSW, serious road crashes can occur many kilometres from the nearest specialist rescue resources, making a rapid response especially challenging,” Commissioner Curtin said.

“From our aerial base in Dubbo, we can quickly transport accredited rescue operators and specialised equipment to support local emergency services at remote or complex incidents, helping bridge the gap while additional resources travel by road.

“We’re very proud of our aviation capability, so to see it used to further support rural and remote communities is fantastic."

The six-month initiative will provide valuable insights to help inform future strategies for delivering faster rescue responses across NSW.