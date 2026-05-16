AgTech says fuel theft, trespassing and keeping an eye on property are becoming bigger concerns for many farmers. The challenge is knowing what technology is worth investing in, and what will actually work on farms, this arm of the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) says.

NSW Police Rural Crime Prevention Team suggests increased vigilance, particularly as fuel prices rise, theft from on-farm storage is expected to increase. The advice from police is clear, AgTech says: secure fuel bowsers, install cameras, and keep records of every litre that moves.

An Agtech Fundamentals held in Dubbo last week aimed to help landowners understand what they need to consider before talking to Agtech suppliers and implementing crime prevention measures. The practical, hands-on session was designed to help attendees map out their farm and identify risk areas; understand what connectivity exists and what might be needed; see what Agtech tools are available for security and monitoring; and feel more confident choosing and investing in the right solutions.

More than 1300 farmers have already completed the training and are using Agtech to improve how they monitor their farms, workshop organisers say.