If you’ve been hanging out for the new ALDI store to open at Orana Mall, you won’t have to wait much longer. Orana Mall’s newest store is set to open its doors to the public bright and early on Saturday, November 28.

Steve Gooley, General Manager of Orana Mall’s owners, the Bachrach Naumburger Group, said the new store is a “fantastic addition to our centre” and one that the community is eagerly awaiting.

“We’re incredibly excited to open ALDI at Orana Mall on November 28,” Mr Gooley told Dubbo Photo News.

“ALDI will bring even more choice and value for our shoppers, complementing the great mix of retailers already here.

As the launch date approaches, we’ll reveal further details about ALDI’s grand opening at Orana Mall and how the community can join in the celebrations.

“In the coming weeks, customers will notice plenty more car parks opening up as they are completed,” Mr Gooley said.

“We’re proud to continue investing in Orana Mall and creating an even better shopping experience for the Dubbo community.

“We can’t wait to see the community come together to celebrate this exciting new chapter for the centre.”