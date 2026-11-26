Experienced educator and educational innovator Amy Gill will lead the Bathurst and Dubbo campuses of Skillset Senior College (SSC) following her recent appointment as head of college.

Amy took up her appointment at the start of Term 4, 2026, and brings 26 years’ experience across mainstream and alternative education to the progressive local college, which provides an alternative learning environment for students who need a non-mainstream educational experience or setting to thrive.

It offers a fresh start for young people who have faced barriers in their education, helping them rebuild confidence, discover their strengths, and find a pathway that works for them while completing NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA)-approved courses, working towards their Higher School Certificate in Year 12 or Record of School Achievement in Year 10.

With a career built around the belief that every young person deserves the opportunity to belong, thrive and succeed on their own path, Amy Gill brings to SSC extensive expertise in student engagement, inclusive education, school leadership and the development of learning approaches that respond to the needs of young people.

These skills were recognised by the SSC board.

“At SSC, we believe learning starts with connection and Amy has spent her career showing what is possible when we recognise every young person’s strength and walk alongside them,” board chair Simone Corby said.

“She brings deep experience, real warmth and a clear vision, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the College and to our communities in Dubbo and Bathurst.”

Amy joins the College from Youth Off The Streets, where she held senior roles including Deputy Principal, Innovation and Impact, and Head of Campus, working across seven specialist schools and developing the organisation’s Model of Education building on student strengths and responding to the impact of trauma.

Amy also founded the SOLAR Program, a flexible model of learning for young people facing significant barriers to school and now an accredited program for students in Years 9 to 12, combining hands-on, project-based learning with wellbeing support and strong relationships.

She is also a NESA-accredited Highly Accomplished Teacher, a Director of the Australian Association of Flexible and Inclusive Education, and President of Drama NSW. Her PhD in Education, currently under examination, explores how arts-based and First Nations-informed approaches can help young people feel they belong at school.

“Choosing to make the Central West home has already given me a deep appreciation for the strength of regional communities, the connections between people and the sense of belonging that comes from being part of something bigger than ourselves,” Amy said following her appointment.

“I believe that strong communities begin with strong schools, and that every young person deserves an education that sees their potential, honours their individuality and opens doors to possibility.

“Schools have an extraordinary responsibility, not simply to prepare young people for the future, but to help them imagine and shape the future they want for themselves,” she added.

“When we create schools where young people feel they belong, where their voices matter and where they are supported to thrive, we are investing in much more than individual success.”