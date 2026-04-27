It was another great Black Dog One-Dayer ride in Dubbo last month, with the figures finally in to show what a success the event was.

Beautiful autumnal conditions blessed the riding cohort that gathered at Victoria Park for the mental health awareness-raising event, quickly marshalling into an orderly line of motorcycles before heading off.

Credit went to everyone involved, from attendees and stewards to local police, Dubbo Ride Coordinator Wayne Amor said.

“Firstly, thank you to each and everyone of you that attended, helped, or displayed at our latest One-Dayer; we have had a big week recovering here at HQ and have finally run the numbers,” Wayne said.

“In final figures, congratulations to the volunteers and support organisations who helped make the 2026 Dubbo Black Dog Ride One-Dayer another local success story,” he added.

The numbers, he revealed, showed a total of 252 registered attendees, 222 of whom were riders and 30 pillion passengers.

“There were 78 Harleys amongst that — but they made enough noise to make up for it! — and out of the 252 participants, 123 (49 per cent) were from Dubbo postcode. Notably 12.5 per cent of riders/pillions were female; this seems to be slowly increasing year-on-year.

“So just think about all of those dollars were riders from out of town who spent on accommodation, eating, fuel, and over the weekend, showing that riding a motorbike, truly, is good for the economy!”

The event raised more than $3800 with $500 of that from the sale of the sprocket, almost $3000 in raffle tickets, $200-plus by the band including “pick a song”, and several other donations by visitors on the day.

“We truly believe that the continuation of the fuel and shopping cards and shop vouchers was a big driver for the increase in raffle tickets sold, with an increase of approximately 25 per cent over previous years,” Wayne said.

“The fuel and shop vouchers were extremely relevant this year and will likely be into the future, notwithstanding they are easier for winners to take home than a big box of products!” Wayne added.

The online registration process also appeared to have evened-out the rush on the day and made for a great turnout with less stress for everyone, Wayne believes.

“Almost $9400 in registrations were purchased, which will be put to use internally as operational expenses by our teams during the year. Thanks and a huge shout-out must go to our local Dubbo business — 123Tix — who ticket the event nationally. They had no issues or phone calls on the day,” Wayne said.

"All in all, it ran like clockwork," Wayne said. “The 'Weather Gods' smiled down on us, with a max of 28 or 29 degrees C during the ride and a gentle breeze also .

“Thank you to our incredible volunteers, riders, pillions, Mental health and safety partners, sponsors, Dubbo VRA, NSW Police Force, businesses that hung our promotional posters, and community members who ventured out to watch,” he added.

Finally, he concluded, the Garden Hotel and Garden Hotel Fishing Club welcomed and looked after everyone “beautifully” following the ride.