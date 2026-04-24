With Anzac Day commemorations this Saturday to be observed across the country, Dubbo Sub-Branch of the Returned and Services League (RSL) is preparing once again to host the city’s local services and march.

Sub-branch president Shaun Graham expects a good turnout to the two commemorative services to be held at dawn and 11.00 am, and the traditional Anzac Day march.

“Anzac Day is a very personal thing,” he told Dubbo Photo News.

“There wasn't a household in Australia that wasn't affected in some shape, manner or form by the by the Great War.

“As time has progressed from there, everyone has their own feelings about conflict and what it means for them – personally, as part of a community, and as a part of the country, because everyone's experience from that time and moving forward to now has been different,” he added.

In Shaun’s family, five out of seven family members who went off to the Great War (also known as the First World War) didn’t return, and there are many stories of personal loss from that and many other conflicts in the years since. Many of those who returned from that and other major world conflicts of the Twentieth Century were severely affected.

Events like our annual Anzac Day services and marches provide an opportunity for the wider community to pay their respects to the fallen and those who served and returned from all conflicts, including those who served in the defence forces but never left our shores.

Supporting veterans is something close to the heart of the Dubbo RSL Sub-Branch, which wants to connect with the many veterans living in the region.

“We've actually got living in our local government area the most veterans this side of the Blue Mountains,” Shaun said, referencing the last Census.

Dubbo RSL has started a Veterans Coffee Club which meets fortnightly in the Poppies Café as a safe space for veterans to hold space and chat over a free coffee. As the regular catch-up gains momentum, it’s hoped more veterans will be enticed to come along to it.

Lest We Forget.