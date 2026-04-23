With Anzac Day falling on a Saturday this year, large crowds are expected to turn out to commemorative services held across the Greater Dubbo Region. Here is a summary of what we know is taking place around the region.

Dubbo

5.45am Dawn Service at the Cenotaph, Victoria Park.

7.00 am Anzac Day Talk ‘More Than Just One Day: How the Breakout changed Cowra’ by historian Lawrance Ryan, Western Plains Cultural Centre. Free.

10.15am Anzac Day March from Wingewarra Street, outside the Dubbo RSL, to the Cenotaph

11.00am Anzac Day Service

Wellington

5.45am March from Soldiers Memorial Club to Cenotaph, Cameron Park

6.00am Dawn Service.

10.45am Anzac Day March from corner of Lee and Gisborne Sts to Cenotaph, Cameron Park.

10.55am Anzac Day Service at the Cenotaph, Cameron Park.

3.10pm Dusk Service at Cameron Park

Other services will be held at:

Stuart Town: 11.00am – 12.30pm

Mumbil: 8.45am – 9.30am

Eumungerie/Cobocco: 10.30am – 11.00am at Cenotaph, 11.00am – 11.30am at Hall

Gollan: 11.00am – 12.00pm

Geurie: 8.40am – 9.30am

Residents planning to attend services are asked to consider local road closures when planning their trips.

Lest We Forget.