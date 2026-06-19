Dunedoo is set to welcome an influx of visitors this weekend as the 2026 Art Unlimited Exhibition returns.

Staged over two weekends, with the second showing on the weekend of June 27-28, the much loved exhibition is one of the most highly anticipated events on the regional arts calendar.

Running annually since 2008, except in 2017 following the Sir Ivan fire and then again during the pandemic restrictions, Art Unlimited has been very well supported by the local community, organiser and committee member Marianne Deutscher told Dubbo Photo News.

“The event has long been supported by the community, enabling us to keep running it,” Marianne said.

“It’s a really big event for a small town like Dunedoo. All of the sponsors are local businesses, small businesses, family-run businesses who are not only sponsoring the event, they're attending the exhibition and the opening night,” she added.

Entry to the exhibition held at the Dunedoo Central School Hall is just $5, and visitors will get to see a tremendous range of artworks.

A Creative Photography Workshop with Connie Gurzeni on Saturday, June 20, has already sold out, and the exhibition’s annual art competition has attracted 300 entries this year, with entrants from NSW, Victoria and Queensland among those vying for a slice of $11,000 in prize money.

“That prize money is a great draw card, especially for the high-calibre artists and those with that standard that we try to keep in the exhibition,” Marianne explained.

Opening night at the exhibition will take place on Friday, June 19, and Marianne said the $40 entry tickets to that special event are going fast.

“The opening night's always a big draw card,” she added, indicating that evening’s tickets included wine from Bunnamagoo Estate in Mudgee and food prepared by Dunedoo Central School food technology students.

Further information about the exhibition can be found on the event website at www.artunlimitednsw.com.au.