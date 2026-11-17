Unique topography, riverine habitat, and wildlife of the Macquarie/Wambuul River is the subject of Dubbo artist Susan Yaghjian’s first large solo exhibition at the Western Plains Cultural Centre (WPCC).

Part of a local sponsorship couple’s “HomeGround” professional development program, the exhibition is entitled “It’s All About the River” and focuses on a series of different views of the local waterway.

The exhibition pays homage to the river as it stretches across regional landscapes, revealing both its beauty and its harsher realities, Susan revealed. She also emphasised that the HomeGround initiative has been a “fantastic opportunity” that had given her the chance to delve deeply into a subject that she is passionate about.

“It has presented me with the opportunity to step outside of the safety of my normal art-making, to try new things and experiment,” Susan said.

“The HomeGround program has given me a tangible goal to work towards with a timeline and a specific focus."

The exhibition – which utilises a combination of ink, watercolour, acrylic, and natural pigment-based painting – is thought-provoking and revealing, curator Natasha Lunniss believes.

“The exhibition showcases the ability of art to not only depict a subject, but to create spaces of reflection surrounding it,” she said.

“The exhibition captures all aspects of the river and its role as a record of place, time and human presence."

Hailing from a family of creators and Involved in art her whole life, while Susan Yaghjian has been drawing and painting for many years, she has only focused on it full-time since retiring from high school teaching.

“Through the HomeGround program, I have seen Susan grow her confidence to not only push the boundaries of her own artistic style and voice, but the self-belief that she is capable of bringing together a collection of works into an exhibition,” Ms Lunniss concluded.

HomeGround is a professional development program supporting the creative arts sector and nurturing regional artists. It is supported by Dubbo Council and Orana Arts, and is sponsored by local couple Bruce and Wendy Gray.

The exhibition runs until February 2027. For more information, visit www.westernplainsculturalcentre.org