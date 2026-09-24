A fascinating poem about old-style steam engines recently earned a top prize for creative South Dubbo Public student, Ashton Thorne-Small, in a national literary competition.

Ashton’s work, “Cloudy Train,” scored the runner-up spot in the Assisted Learning Primary Category of the Dorothea Mackellar Poetry Awards – Australia’s largest and longest-running poetry competition for school children – which this year had the theme, “The Traveller”.

Ashton’s evocative and creative style impressed the judges so much, that it also secured him a $200 prize alongside a special celebratory prize pack. He also captivated online audiences by sharing a reading of his award-winning poem on the internet.

Fellow student, Sebastian Young, was also honoured with a Highly Commended award for his poetic contribution, underscoring the remarkable talent nurtured within the school’s gifted K6N class.

These results mark the third consecutive year that Dubbo South pupils have been recognised with runner-up and highly commended awards in this prestigious competition, demonstrating consistent excellence in nurturing student creativity, Dubbo South Principal, Sharon Allman said.

“The school applauds Ashton, Sebastian, and all K6N students for their creativity and commitment,” Mrs Allman said.

“Ashton and Sebastian’s success is a proud moment for our school, showing just what happens when creativity, support and an inclusive community come together,” she added.

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Cloudy Train

By Ashton Thorne-Small

“A chimney on the front of the train spitting out clouds.

Clouds are flying high and higher.

Chuga chuga, choo choo!

Soaring in the sky like a kite, high above the clouds.

The engine churning, powered by fire.

Chuga chuga, choo choo!

Passengers boarding the carriages in a line.

A coal eating machine.

Chuga chuga, choo choo!

Travelling down the long distance coastline.

Taking us to places we’ve never seen.

Chuga chuga, choo choo!

Our Steam Train Machine!”

•••

The Family Road Trip

By Sebastian Young

“Driving down the road as long as a winding river.

Three kids as cheeky as chattering chipmunks!

Chitter chatter like cheeky monkeys in the back of the shiny silver dad cleaned van.

Mum and dad play country music as quiet as a mouse while the sleepy boys and girls doze like sleepy sloths.

Finally at our destination!

All of us like eager beavers ready for the fabulous family fun to begin…”