Men living with incontinence are being encouraged to speak up about a simple change that could make a significant difference to their everyday lives.

Continence Health Australia (CHA) is calling on community organisations, sporting clubs and local councils to champion its BINS4Blokes campaign, which aims to see incontinence product disposal bins installed in male public toilets across Australia.

Incontinence is more common than many people realise, with one in five Australian men experiencing some form of bladder and/or bowel incontinence.

For men managing incontinence, particularly following prostate cancer treatment, finding somewhere discreet to dispose of a used continence pad while away from home can be frustrating and embarrassing. CHA says providing appropriate disposal facilities is about much more than convenience.

“It is about dignity, independence, and participation in everyday life,” the organisation says.

Having access to a discreet disposal bin can help men and boys continue participating in sport, recreation, social activities and other aspects of community life without the added worry of how to dispose of continence products.

While incontinence is a common side effect of prostate cancer treatment, it can also be associated with other cancers, medical conditions and treatments.

Members of the Dubbo Prostate Cancer Support Group say the issue is particularly important for men in the local community.

“It is a huge issue for our members and men in general,” members stressed.

Through BINS4Blokes, CHA is encouraging local communities to start conversations with councils, sporting clubs, recreation centres and other venues about installing suitable disposal bins in male toilets.

The organisation is also asking prostate cancer support groups to check whether their own meeting venues have appropriate disposal facilities. New BINS4Blokes toilet door stickers are available to help raise awareness and identify venues supporting better access to disposal facilities.

A simple conversation with a local organisation could be the first step towards creating a more inclusive and accessible community for men and boys living with incontinence.

For more information, to order BINS4Blokes door stickers or to find out how to get involved, email info@bins4blokes.org.au.