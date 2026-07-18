With David Dixon enjoying a well-deserved break, you’re stuck with me for this week’s council update. Read on!

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Council equipment stolen

Over $140,000 worth of equipment has been stolen from Dubbo Regional Council’s (DRC) Amaroo Drive Depot in Wellington between 10pm and 11pm on Monday, July 6.

The stolen equipment includes a Bobcat E20 Mini Excavator on a DND Welding Plant Trailer, a Quik Corp 1200L Dust Suppression Trailer, and an Express Welding Sign Trailer.

A white Toyota sedan was seen entering the depot multiple times. The last known location of the sedan and the mini excavator was along Burrendong Way travelling towards Stuart Town.

Mayor Josh Black said the act was incredibly disappointing and selfish.

“It’s upsetting to see an act like this occur in the region we call home.

“This equipment was paid for by the community to be used for projects within our community. To so brazenly and selfishly steal it is beyond belief.

“Council has already been in contact with the NSW Police and will be assisting them with their investigation,” Cr Black said.

Any members of the public with information about the whereabouts of the stolen equipment are asked to call the police on 131 444.

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Council backs country mayors

DRC has voted to back the Country Mayors Association (CMA) of NSW “Invest in Us” campaign, advocating for increased Commonwealth Financial Assistance Grants to local governments.

The campaign seeks to restore at least one per cent of total Commonwealth taxation revenue for local councils across Australia.

In the 2026/27 Federal Budget, these grants had dropped to less than one half of one per cent, prompting intensive advocacy by CMA NSW, Local Government NSW, the Australian Local Government Association, and the United Services Union.

Mayor Black called for DRC to support the campaign during the June Ordinary Council meeting.

"Federal and state grants are critical to how we keep this community running, but what we're getting now isn't keeping pace. The Invest in Us campaign is about fixing that,” Cr Black said.

It’s not about chasing money for new projects, the major said, rather, the grants fund basic services that communities expect to be provided.

“We need funding that keeps the lights on, the bins collected, and the roads repaired.

"The cost of delivering those services for our community keeps climbing, and that gap has to be closed,” Cr Black said.

Local governments are responsible for over 30 per cent of Australia’s public infrastructure and around 75 per cent of the national road network, however, local governments can only raise 3.5 per cent of the total taxation revenue while the Australian Government raises over 80 per cent.

The CMA campaign aims to raise public awareness, strengthen community understanding of Local Government funding challenges, and influence Federal policymakers.

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Safety on Macquarie St

DRC is one of 23 local authorities to receive funding from Transport for NSW’s (TFNSW) $50 million “Safer Cities: Her Way 2” grant program, receiving $150,000 to deliver the “Dubbo Safer Routes” project.

The TFNSW grant aims to improve safety for everyone, particularly women, girls and gender-diverse people as they move to, through and within public spaces and transport hub precincts.

The Dubbo Safer Routes program will focus on Macquarie Street and work with community to implement changes that aim to make people feel safer and more welcoming at any time of the day.

As part of the process, community will be invited to participate in facilitated ‘walkshops’ along the CBD route, identifying in real time where and why they feel unsafe or unwelcome.

The mayor said council was looking outside the box when it came to undertaking this program.

“This isn’t a traditional consultation, it’s a co-design process and the observations of those participating will directly inform the findings and priority actions,” he said.

“By testing practical safety improvements, the project will directly inform a co-funded safety-led Dubbo CBD Masterplan and long-term city centre renewal”.

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New loos welcome

After 50 years, Victoria Park’s ageing amenities block has been retired, replaced by a new modern facility mayor Black says will serve park visitors today and well into the future.

DRC completed the upgrade this month, delivering a facility that includes a compliant accessible toilet, a parent’s room, and six standard cubicles.

The design prioritises longevity and low maintenance, with natural ventilation, water-saving fixtures, and high-level openings to reduce energy use and brighten the space in line with council’s environmental sustainability principles.

The mayor said Victoria Park was one of the community’s most loved spaces, and the new amenities area a fitting upgrade for the area.

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Chemical cleanout coming

The annual household chemical clean out will take place on the weekend of August 8 – 9 in Dubbo and Wellington.

The annual event is a great opportunity for residents to clean out their garage or shed and dispose of those unwanted household chemicals or paint for free, the mayor said.

“The clean out allows residents to safely dispose of household chemical products, such as household cleaners, pool chemicals and pesticides safely to help protect the environment around us,” he said.

Items that can be disposed of during the clean out include garden and pool chemicals, household cleaners, hobby chemicals, poisons, batteries, paint, motor oils, fluids and fuels, fluoro lights, gas bottles, fire extinguishers and smoke detectors.

The annual household chemical cleanout will be held at the Dubbo council depot, Hawthorn St on Saturday, August 8, from 9am until 5pm, and the Wellington waste and recycling centre, Nanima Village Rd, on Sunday, August 9 from 11am until 2pm.

Only domestic household quantities are accepted with 20L or 20kg the maximum container size. The service is not available for businesses or commercial quantities.

Residents unable to make these days can drop items off at both locations during their business hours at no charge, mayor Black added.

For more details on what can be dropped off at the collection points, visit www.dubbo.nsw.gov.au or call the council on 02 6801 4000.