A piece of Dubbo history has found a fitting home, with a framed tribute to Thomas “Bomber” Carney now proudly displayed at Dubbo Regional Airport – a place where Bomber spent a significant part of his remarkable 42-year career with Dubbo City Council.

Bomber began working for council in October 1970 as a groundsman and reporting officer at Dubbo Airport. His role included maintaining the airport’s grounds and carrying out important operational duties, including daily airstrip safety inspections and assisting during emergencies.

But Bomber’s contribution to Dubbo extended well beyond his working life.

A talented boxer, he was selected to represent Australia at the 1974 Commonwealth Games. During those years, Bomber used his own annual leave and largely funded his own travel to attend NSW and national boxing championships, all while continuing to work for council.

He also gave back to the next generation, teaching boxing to young people through the Dubbo Police Citizens Youth Club. Over the years, he became known not only for his toughness and work ethic, but also for his willingness to mentor young people, trainees and apprentices.

After more than three decades at the airport, Bomber moved to council’s Parks and Landcare Division in 2002, where that mentoring continued. When he retired after 42 years of service, former Dubbo City Council General Manager Mark Riley described Bomber as a gentleman who left a lasting legacy through his “manner, work ethic and character.”

That legacy has now returned to where much of the story began.

Bomber’s family recently gathered at Dubbo Regional Airport as the framed tribute recognising his life and contribution was placed on the wall.

Kenny Fisher attended on behalf of Airport Manager Matthew, who was unable to attend, joining Bomber’s son Luke Carney and grandson Billy for the special occasion.

Bomber’s eldest granddaughter Shalyn, who travelled from Melbourne with her family, was also there to share the moment alongside Luke and other members of the Carney family.

In a particularly fitting touch, Luke and Shalyn had the honour of hanging their father and grandfather’s tribute on the wall, ensuring Bomber’s story will remain part of the airport for future generations to see.

For his family, the display is much more than a photograph and a letter in a frame. It is recognition of a Dubbo man who spent decades serving his workplace and community, represented his country in the boxing ring and quietly helped generations of young people along the way.

More than half a century after Bomber first began work at Dubbo Airport, his legacy has come home.