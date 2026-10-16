Dubbo West Rotary is gearing up to host its next major “book collection day” this weekend as they prepare for next year’s Michael Egan Memorial Book Fair.

The much-loved book fair, which first began in 2010 and honours Michael Egan, a charter member of Dubbo Macquarie Rotary who passed away in 2007, is such a mammoth undertaking that it takes a number of “collection days” through the year for Rotarians to gather the community’s donated books that they will then sell at the next event in April 2027.

The annual book fair has grown into one of the region's most successful community fundraising events, with more than $200,000 raised for charity, organisers told Dubbo Photo News.

Dubbo West Rotary is seeking donations of clean, good quality fiction, non-fiction, children's books, biographies, cookbooks, puzzles and other popular reading material.

Donors should note, however, that no encyclopedias, magazines, CDs, or DVDs will be accepted.

Book donations will be accepted on Saturday, October 17, at the Custom Steel Frames car park, 110 Fitzroy Street, North Dubbo, between 9am and 2pm.

Volunteers will once again operate the popular “drive-thru and drop-off” collection, making it easy for donors to deliver books to Rotary.

For those unable to attend the drive-thru and drop-off on October 17, there will be another opportunity to donate closer to the next book fair, coordinator Colin Shanks said.

"Our goal is simple: Give books a new life, keep them circulating within the community, and turn them into funds that help people who need it most,"

The annual event's success continues to be driven by the generosity of local residents who donate books year after year.

"What starts as a shelf of forgotten books often ends up helping fund important local health and community organisations," Colin said.

"Every book donated is given a new life. One person finishes reading it, another person discovers it for the first time, and in between we're able to raise money that goes straight back into supporting worthwhile causes," he added.

The May 2026 Book Fair sent more than 15,000 books to new homes and raised over $25,000 for charity, including support for the Royal Flying Doctor Service Dubbo Support Group, and the Western Cancer Centre Foundation.

"The community response continues to amaze us," Colin added.

"People donate thousands of books each year. Our volunteers check every donation for quality and sort them into genres, and then readers arrive at the book fair in their hundreds looking for their next great read. It's recycling at its very best."

The next Michael Egan Memorial Book Fair is scheduled to take place on April 17-18, 2027. For more information visit dubbowestrotary.org.au or search Michael Egan Memorial Book Fair on social media.